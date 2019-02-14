Bentonville Liquor Store Now Licensed To Sell Medical Marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The owner of a Bentonville liquor business says his storefront is now licensed to sell medical marijuana.

Fayetteville Attorney Erik Danielson owns Walton Boulevard Wine & Spirits. He says the store is one of the 32 dispensaries permitted by the State Medical Marijuana Commission.

The store is at 406 Razorback Drive off of Walton Blvd., north of Highway 102.

"The end goal is to get medical marijuana to the patients that need it, that's as simple as that really and to do it in a regulated environment where they know is safe, doesn't have pesticides doesn't have mold. That to me is really the end goal," said Danielson.

In Arkansas, 32 dispensary operators spread across eight zones have been licensed by the State Medical Marijuana Commission to sell cannabis products in the natural state to qualified patients.