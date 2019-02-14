× Fayetteville Animal Shelter Spreading The Love With $14 Adoption Special

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Animal Services is hoping to spread the love this Valentine’s Day with an adoption special, so people can find their perfect companion.

The shelter will offer an adoption special from today (Feb. 14) through Saturday (Feb. 16) of $14 each in adoption fees for all dogs and cats.

“We all want someone who loves us for who we are, and the unconditional love of a pet can bring so much to our lives,” said Justine Lentz, Animal Services Superintendent.

The shelter’s staff will be available to help people pick out the perfect pet to suit their lifestyle and needs.

The shelter is located at 1640 South Armstrong Avenue and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All pets come spayed or neutered and are microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations. Dogs older than six months are tested for heartworms, and cats are tested for feline leukemia.

More information in available on their website.