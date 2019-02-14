Former Fayetteville Police Officer Recounts Murder Case Of 4-Year-Old Girl

(KFSM) — A man convicted in the slaying of a 4-year-old Fayetteville girl is set to get a new sentence following an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling issued Thursday (Feb. 14), and the former Fayetteville Police Officer who was first to arrive on the scene is speaking out.

Former Fayetteville Police Officer Ruston Cole remembers arriving first to the scene when he was on patrol back in July 1986.

“She was lifeless…. and so the thoughts that went through my mind… pretty much horror… at what I was witnessing,” said Cole. “I ran through the woods and there was this.. young man.. laying on the ground and I handcuffed him and he had blood on him… it happened pretty quick.”

Cole says he was the first to find Barbie.

“She was out to catch butterflies… and I found that baggie next to where her body was,” Cole said.

Cole says the day unfolded fast and he the moment he saw Christopher Segerstrom, he knew what he had done.

“I knew right away. There was no doubt in my mind that he was the right person,” Cole said.

The fact that Segerstrom was only 15-years-old when he sexually assaulted and killed Thompson doesn’t change how Cole feels about him.

“Not only is he a murderer.. he murdered innocence in a way I can’t even describe… and I hate to remember,” Cole said.

Cole says he believes if parole was a possibility for Christopher, he would act again.

“I have no doubt about it, none at all. I would swear to it on the Bible, he is not a good person,” said Cole. “The way I look at it he has nothing to contribute, he only has something to take away, and so we’ve got to take care of our community.”

Cole has stayed in contact with Thompson’s family over the years and has kept a close eye on her murderer.

He says that he hopes when the re-sentencing comes, people will remember what he and Barbie’s family will never forget.

“It will never leave them, not the horror, not the grief, and it hasn’t left me,” Cole said.

Christopher Segerstrom was 15 when he was convicted of capital murder for sexually assaulting and killing Barbie Thompson in 1986. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

But since then, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that juveniles couldn’t be sentenced to life without parole.

In April 2017, the State filed a motion for resentencing in Washington County Circuit Court under the Fair Sentencing of Minors Act of 2017 (FSMA), which eliminated life without parole as a sentencing option for minors who commit serious crimes.

The law made several prisoners who had served 30 years eligible for parole.