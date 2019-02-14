Fort Smith Fire Battalion Chief Retires After 35 Years

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Fire Battalion Chief "Hootie" Saint Cyr is officially hanging up his hat.

Cyr retired from the Fort Smith Fire Department Thursday (Feb. 14) and the department sent him out in style with a huge retirement ceremony.

Those at the department say his charm, wit, friendly approach and smile will be missed.

"It's a little overwhelming......its just a good feeling to know the guys appreciate you that much," Cyr said.

Cyr spent 35 years with the Fort Smith Fire Department.

