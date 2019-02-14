Fort Smith Man Passes Officer At McDonald’s, Later Arrested For Possession Of Meth

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man was arrested after fleeing from an officer he encountered at a McDonald’s while having meth in his possession.

According to an arrest report, while conducting a narcotics investigation, an officer stopped at McDonald’s at Burnham and Rogers Ave.

The officer passed Carl Ashworth who was leaving the restaurant.

A few minutes later the officer heard a description of the subject they were looking for in the narcotics investigation that matched Ashworth.

The officer could still see Ashworth walking west on Burnham towards Rogers Ave, and went to ID him.

The officer approached Ashworth and asked him to stop, but he looked at the officer and continued walking, according to the arrest report.

Ashworth then began running east, and the officer pursued him.

In the drive-thru at the Regions Bank Ashworth raised his hand and stated he was done.

Other officers arrived at the scene and apprehended Ashworth. A small amount of meth was found in his possession.

Officers then discovered Ashworth had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants, fleeing, and possession of meth, an arrest report states.

He is being held at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office with a $1,200 bond.