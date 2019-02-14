Fort Smith Police Searching For Thief Who Stole From The Same Victim More Than Once

Photo Gallery
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a woman they used a stolen debit/credit card in Fort Smith.
The suspect was seen driving a white passenger car at the United Federal Credit Union. Police say she webt to both of the locations in Fort Smith this weekend (Feb. 11-12).
Police say the woman has stolen from the same victim, once in December and twice in February. It is unclear how much money was stolen.
Call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME with tips, and you’ll be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Or, you can reach out to Detective Darrell Craghead directly at 479-709-5110.