Fort Smith Police Searching For Thief Who Stole From The Same Victim More Than Once

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a woman they used a stolen debit/credit card in Fort Smith.

The suspect was seen driving a white passenger car at the United Federal Credit Union. Police say she webt to both of the locations in Fort Smith this weekend (Feb. 11-12).

Police say the woman has stolen from the same victim, once in December and twice in February. It is unclear how much money was stolen.