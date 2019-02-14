FSPD Join UAFS Students In March To End Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS), along with the United Way of the Fort Smith Area and the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center joined forces Thursday (Feb. 14) for the fourth annual Rising in the River Valley event.

The event is part of One Billion Rising’s, a global movement to end sexual assault and domestic violence.

The program highlighted services available for those experiencing sexual assault or domestic abuse in the area.

Around the world participants in One Billion Rising’s participated in various forms of demonstration.

At UAFS a community dance of solidarity was held, along with a march around campus where students, faculty, and officers from the Fort Smith Police Department came together holding signs advocating against sexual assault and domestic abuse.

A resolution by the UAFS Student Government Association was read, and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill also made a proclamation.