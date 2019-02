Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) -- If you are looking for a nontraditional way to celebrate Valentine's Day, the Asylum Haunted House in Cave Springs is opening their doors for the "Love Hurts" Valentine's Day Haunt.

The haunted house is hosting the scare on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 and fast pass tickets are available for $25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video