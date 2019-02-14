× Highfill Man Arrested For Rape Involving Juveniles

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — A Highfill man is accused of raping juvenile victims.

Scott Adam West, 31, was arrested Monday (Feb. 11) in connection with rape, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree assault on a family or household member.

Highfill police said no further details would be released as the current case involves sensitive victims.

West was being held Thursday (Feb. 14) at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 25 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.