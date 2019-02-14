Portion Of Garrett Road In Rogers To Close Starting Today

Posted 4:43 am, February 14, 2019, by

ROGERS (KFSM) — A portion of a road in Rogers will close today as work progresses on an improvement project.

Garrett Road will be closed from South Bellview Road to the Silo Falls Subdivision (South 28th Street) starting at 8 a.m. today (Feb. 14). The closure will allow crews to complete work on Garrett Road.

The closure is part of a project to remove the curves and straighten the road from Bellview to South 28th Street. According to the City of Rogers’ Street Projects website, the entire project is expected to be completed by early this summer. A specific reopen date is not given.

The Razorback Regional Greenway, which crosses Garrett Road, will remain open during construction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.