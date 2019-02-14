Stolen Pistol Found During Fort Smith Drug Bust

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A stolen pistol was found during a drug bust in Fort Smith on Wednesday (Feb. 13).

Dustin Davidson was arrested after police found two ounces of methamphetamine, ecstasy tablets, three pistols and $4,100 in cash. One of the pistols had been reported stolen out of another agency.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, Fort Smith Police Department, Barling Police Department and Arkansas Community Corrections conducted the investigation in the 2100 Block of Burnham Road in Fort Smith.

Davidson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, parole violation, possession of firearms and theft by receiving.

He is currently being held at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and has a $50,000 bond.