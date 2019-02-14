× Thomas Rhett Coming To The Walmart AMP In August

ROGERS (KFSM) — Thomas Rhett is coming to the Walmart AMP.

The AMP announced early Thursday (Feb. 14) that the country music star would perform at the AMP on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, as part of his “Very Hot Summer” concert tour.

Rhett will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, his father and a country singer/songwriter himself.

Thomas Rhett first hit No. 1 in 2013 with “It Goes Like This.” His other hits include “Die a Happy Man,” “Life Changes” and “Unforgettable.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 22, starting at 10 a.m. at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers and the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville. Ticket prices will start at $35.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600 after 10 a.m. Feb. 22.