VA Hosts National Salute To Veteran Patients

(KFSM) — The Veterans Health Systems of the Ozarks celebrating Valentine’s Day with their annual National Salute to Veteran Patients.

People in the community were invited to the VA on Thursday (Feb. 14) to pass out Valentine’s Day cards to patients.

The VA says that this is one of the biggest days to celebrate and honor veterans. It’s a chance to thank them for their service and to give them a Valentine’s Day treat.

Schoolchildren from area schools passed out handmade Valentine’s Day cards, something that brings a smile to the faces of veterans.

“Some of them when they have received one of those handwritten cards from children are really touched by the personal messages written,” said James Shulfer, voluntary service chief. “Some of them are honored by the dignitaries that come, because they've read about them in the paper and also seen them on TV, and to have a chance to be thanked by them...it's just really heartfelt.”

All 175 voluntary service programs across the country are passing out love to all veterans this Valentine’s Day.