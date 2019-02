Here we go again. Another Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our area for Friday.

A cold front is expected to bring much colder temperatures that will once again cause slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

This is expected to affect the Ozark Plateau; including all of NW Arkansas as well as the high terrain along I49 from Fayetteville to Fort Smith.

Conditions are expected to improve heading into Saturday as temperatures warm above freezing.

-Garrett