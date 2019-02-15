Arkansas Razorbacks Postpone Baseball Season Opener

Posted 11:07 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, February 15, 2019

The season opener of Razorback Baseball at Baum-Walker Stadium scheduled for Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 16, with a double-header starting at noon. (KFSM)

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The season opener of Razorback Baseball has been postponed due to weather, the University of Arkansas announced Friday morning.

The Razorbacks will play a double-header at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday. Game 1 will start at noon, and Game 2 will start about half an hour after the first game ends.

The Razorbacks were scheduled to play the Eastern Illinois Panthers, but freezing rain put a damper on opening day.

Tickets to today’s game are null and void, but fans can use Saturday’s ticket to gain admission to both games, the university said.

Single-game tickets for the rained-out game may be exchanged for any future 2019 regular season games, including Saturday’s double-header, by contacting the Razorback Ticket Center at 1-800-982-HOGS (4647), subject to availability.

This weekend’s games will be broadcast on SEC Network+, and all games can be heard on the radio via the Razorback Sports Network.

The university first made the announcement of the postponed opener on Twitter.

