Bentonville Library To Hold Massive Used Book Sale After Receiving Estate Donation

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A donation from the estate of a former Walmart executive will supply a nearly week-long used book sale to benefit two nonprofits next week.

The Friends of the Bentonville Library and the Literacy Council of Benton County are teaming up to hold a special used book sale at the library Feb. 20-23. Members of the Friends of the Bentonville Library and students and volunteers of the Literacy Council will get early access to the sale on Tuesday (Feb. 19) from 5-7:30 p.m.

The general public’s sale will run from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. next Friday and Saturday (Feb. 22-23).

The books primarily consist of popular fiction, biographies and true crime.

The sale will include the more than 7,000 books donated by the estate of Clarence Archer, who helped pioneer Walmart’s Pharmacy Division, according to a library news release. During Archer’s tenure with the retailer, Walmart went from 16 pharmacies to more than 2,200 nationwide. He was dubbed the “Father of Walmart Pharmacies.”

More information is available on the Literacy Council website or the Friends of the Bentonville Library website.