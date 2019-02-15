× Boozman Voted For Compromise Bill; Cotton Voted Against; Both Mum On National Emergency

Editor’s note: Story updated with U.S. House vote and comment from U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers.

Arkansas’ U.S. Senators split their votes Thursday (Feb. 14) on a compromise bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security and a portion of President Donald Trump’s controversial border wall. U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., voted for the bill, with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., against. Neither Senator commented on Trump’s promise to enact a national emergency to find additional wall funding.

Democratic leaders said they are planning a legal challenge to Trump’s effort to direct more money to a border wall by declaring a national emergency.

