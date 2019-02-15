× Florida Georgia Line Kicking Off National Tour At The Walmart AMP In June

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Florida Georgia Line will kick off their national “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” Tour at the Walmart AMP in June.

The tour follows the release of their fourth studio album of the same name. The tour will kick off at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Thursday, June 13, as part of the Walmart AMP’s Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

The Grammy nominated country music group will be joined on the tour by Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen. Special guest Hardy will join on select stops, including at the Walmart AMP. Dan + Shay recently won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit “Tequila,” beating out, among others, Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha for “Meant to Be.”

The tour is in conjunction with Florida Georgia Line’s release of their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” album, a 19-track release that includes songs like their current single “Talk You Out of It.” The album is on sale today and includes collaborations with Jason Derulo, Jason Aldean and Hardy.

Tickets may be purchased starting March 1 at 10 a.m. by calling the Walmart AMP box office at (479) 443-5600 or by visiting amptickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers on that day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-4 p.m.