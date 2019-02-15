× Marshals Museum Pushes Back Opening Date To 2020

FORT SMITH (AP) — The planned opening of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith has been pushed back to next year.

The facility was set to open this fall. But museum president Patrick Weeks says officials couldn’t plan for the opening without knowing the results of next month’s special election in Fort Smith, when voters will consider a temporary sales tax increase to support the museum.

The special election on the nine-month tax is March 12. If approved, it’s expected to generate about $15.5 million.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , Weeks says the museum will still be dedicated Sept. 24, which coincides with the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Museum officials have estimated that the museum will have an annual economic impact of $15 million to $22 million once it’s open.