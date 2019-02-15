Person Of Interest Wanted In Oklahoma Officer Involved Shooting

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Rogers County Sheriff’s Officer are looking for a woman they say is a person of interest in an officer-involved shooting.

Agents and Deputies are looking for 28-year-old Hannah Swets who is a white female, 5’1″, 103 pounds.

Swets is being sought as a person of interest in an officer-involved shooting that happened on Feb. 10 in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Agents and Deputies say Swets may have sustained injuries.

If you have any information regarding Swets, please contact the OSBI at 800/522-8017, or tips@osbi.ok.gov or the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at 918/342-9700.