Plan To Cut Back Higher Education Spending In Oklahoma Raises Questions About What’s Next For Local College

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — A plan by the state of Oklahoma to cut back on higher education spending has Carl Albert State College in Poteau trying to figure out what to do next.

In November 2017 then Gov. Mary Fallin directed the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to develop a plan that would possibly consolidate universities and colleges.

Jay Falkner, President of Carl Albert State College, says the only thing that will be impacted by the change would be governing boards at each school.

"I think it's very important that we can hone in on the fact that there's been some confusion on this entire issue. This is not about consolidating Carl Albert State Collge with another university or college, this is not about closing Carl Albert State College. We've heard these kinds of comments in the public. The task force mandate as it lies in the recommendation strictly focuses on local governing boards. So the consolidation of local governing boards, that's what this is about," says Falkner.

Nothing is set yet, and there is still a lot to be discussed before anything changes.

Anyone with questions about the issue is encouraged to call the school.