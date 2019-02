× Police: Guns Stolen From Prairie Grove Ace Hardware

PRAIRIE GROVE — Thieves broke into a local hardware store and made off with several weapons, police said Friday.

The break-in happened about 3 a.m. at the Ace Hardware on West Buchanan Street/U.S. 62 in downtown Prairie Grove, said Capt. Jeff O’Brien of the Prairie Grove Police Department.

The front door was smashed, and the thieves stole several firearms, O’Brien said. He said they were not releasing the number of firearms stolen.