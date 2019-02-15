Rain Won’t Dampen Passion Of Razorback Baseball Fans — Especially Hognoxious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The rainy weather has disappointed Hog fans and delayed the start of the 2019 baseball season.

The weather isn’t what fans were hoping for, but they do plan on heading out to watch the Hogs play in a double header on Saturday.

There’s one fan in particular who says he wouldn’t miss opening day for the world.

“I want to be coming to Razorback baseball games until they have to carry me here to watch Razorback baseball games,” says Hog super fan Bobby Smittle.

Smittle is known as "Hognoxious." You might recognize him as “the Arkansas pointing guy” from the College World Series.

“It’s just insane that the same nonsense I’ve been doing for 35 years is spread out all over the place, but you just gotta laugh and go with it,” he said.

His tailgate has gone from the Hog Pen to the parking lot right in front of Baum-Walker Stadium. He says because of Arkansas Baseball, he’s met some of his best friends.

“A lot of the people in my life who have become my best friends, I met just because I was sitting by them at the ball games and we started tailgating together,” he said. “I wouldn’t have known many of these people if I hadn’t of met them at the ball games.”

But for Smittle and his crew, it’s not about being entertained by the Razorbacks. It’s about making sure you do everything you can to secure a Razorback win.

Even if that means Hognoxiously staring at the camera when you disagree with the umpire.

“Anything we can do to help the Razorbacks win, it’s good. And if it makes people laugh in the meantime, it’s even better,” he said.

The rainy weather isn’t what Smittle was hoping for, but he says rain or shine, Hognoxious will be there when the Razorbacks finally take the field.