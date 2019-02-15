River Valley Man Spends Valentine’s Day With Police After Drug Bust

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies of the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office spent a romantic Valentine’s Day with Officers from the Fort Smith Police Department, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Community Corrections conducting a narcotics investigation.

Police arrested Robert Taake Jr. at a home on Trenton Drive in Fort Smith while conducting a narcotics investigation Thursday (Feb. 14).

They found heroin, methamphetamine, kratom, clonazepam pills and two pistols during the investigation.

Taake was charged with parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearms.

He is currently being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center and has a bond of $42,000.

Taake was charged with parole violation and domestic battery in the third degree in August 2018.

Police say that heroin is becoming more available in the area because of the pressure felt on prescription opioids.

According to police, the current street value of heroin is up to $200 per gram.