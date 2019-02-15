× Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Valentine’s Day near Dora, Arkansas.

Sheriff Larry Lane said the victim was struck by a single gunshot to the torso. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and was undergoing surgery early Friday morning (Feb. 15).

Both the suspect and the victim are residents of Sequoyah County, Lane said.

“All persons involved have been interviewed,” he said. Investigators would meet with prosecutors to determine what charges, if any, would be filed.

Names of the victim and suspect are being withheld at this time, Lane said.