Short Change Thief Strikes Convenience Store In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office say a convenience store in Fort Smith was struck by a “short change artist.”

The owner of Jenny Lind Express reported two people came into the store and initially purchased a soft drink using a $50 bill.

Police say after the clerk gave the man his change, he began to ask for other monies to be exchanged and by the time the man was done, $650 was missing from the store cash register.

The man and the woman who was with him left the store in an unknown direction in a silver Cadillac SUV.

The store owner reported she also owns a store near Moffett, Oklahoma and says a similar event happened there as well recently.

The SCSO is asking for the public’s help identifying the two people involved. If you have any information or know the identity of the people, please call SCSO at 479-783-1051. Callers do not have to give their name.