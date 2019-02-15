Van Buren Man Claims Lottery Ticket Worth $25,000 A Year For Life

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A Van Buren man wins big after purchasing a “Lucky For Life” lottery ticket.

Arthur Perry Sr. bought the ticket at the Pic-B-Tote on Fayetteville Road in Van Buren and won $25,000 a year for life.

Perry claimed his prize Friday afternoon (Feb. 15) but opted to take the $390,000 instead of the yearly prize.

“Lucky For Life” is a multi-state game with drawings every Monday and Thursday. Five numbered balls are drawn from one to 48 and one Lucky Ball number is drawn from one to 18. If all a player’s numbers match those that are chosen, they win the top prize of $7,000 a week for life.

Perry said he discovered that he was a winner this morning.

“My wife didn’t believe me when I told her that I won, because I’ve previously won $115,000 on the Natural State Jackpot,” Perry stated. “I purchased a car and helped my family with my NSJ winnings,” Perry said.

Perry is retired and plans to use his winnings to pay bills, relax and pursue his passion for gospel music.