Vietnam Veteran Kicked Out Of Bentonville Hotel Because Of Service Dog

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A war veteran suffering from a disability was denied stay and removed from a Bentonville hotel, he says, because of his service dog.

Vietnam War veteran David Cornelius arrived at the Microtel in Bentonville around 2 a.m. Friday (Feb. 15) with his service dog Juliana.

Upon his arrival, he says he was told Juliana was not allowed in the hotel, even after he explained she was not a pet.

The night progressed and around 3:30 a.m. hotel staff and police officers forced Cornelius to leave.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, otherwise known as the ADA, states on its website that if a service animal behaves in an unacceptable way and the person with a disability doesn’t control the animal, a business does not have to allow the animal on to the premises.

In this case, the police report states that Juliana “was not causing an issue.”

Cornelious and Juliana then left the hotel to sleep in his car until the morning. He says he was stunned by what had happened to him.

“I was shook up… I mean I have several service-connected disabilities and what Juliana is for is for hearing and but when I went back to the hospital parking lot, I was shaken,” Cornelious said.

Cornelious says he offered to show paperwork but it did not change what happened to him.

According to the ADA only two questions can be asked by a business owner regarding a service animal and those are:

Is the animal required because of a disability? What work or task has the animal been trained to perform?

5NEWS reached out to the hotel, but they have not yet commented on the incident.