× Weekend Forecast

Cloudy and cold weather will continue into the weekend with high generally in the mid 40s to near 50º. Cloud cover and wind will make the temperatures feel colder for the entire weekend.

A weak system will move across the area on Saturday night with spotty drizzle and possible some freezing drizzle in spots.

Lows on Saturday night will range from 31-34º any travel impacts appear to be minimal at this time.

Another system will bring more wet weather and potentially wintry weather around Tuesday of next week with temperatures remaining near or below normal for the next several days.

-Garrett