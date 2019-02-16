× Hogs Blow First Half Lead To Pick Up Third Straight Loss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -After back-to-back losses, it once looked like the Hogs would be able to boost their confidence Saturday against Mississippi State.

At the half, Arkansas held a 38-32 lead and were on track to break their losing skid.

The second half was a different story.

Mississippi State came out of the gates hot to go on a 23-1 run that completely oblitered the Hogs. In the final 20 minutes, the Razorbacks shot just 8-28 from the field and 1-10 from the three-point line. Arkansas missed their first 14 shots of the second half.

In the 77-67 win, Mississippi State was down a key player. Just before the game, the university announced Nick Weatherspoon had been suspended indefinitely due to violation of team rules.

Turnovers once again hurt Arkansas. The Hogs had ten in the first half that got covered up by 58 percent shooting from the field. In the second half, Arkansas had nine turnovers and shot just 28 percent from the field.

Mason Jones held the majority of the weight for Arkansas with 30 points. He was the only player on the team to finish with double digit scoring.

Arkansas will fight to get their first win since February 5th on Wednesday at Auburn. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30.