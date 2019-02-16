Johnson County Officials Launch Manhunt For Murder Suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Ark.—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and other county, state, and federal offices launched a manhunt Saturday (Feb. 16) night for a murder suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect is thought to be north of Clarksville near Highway 21 in Johnson County.

According to the sheriff, Robert Wayne Baker is accused of shooting and killing a man at his home off Highway 352 in the western part of the county.

Investigators said Baker has been on the run since the crime took place around 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 15) night.

Dogs are currently being used to search the area near Highway 21.

Baker is a white male last seen wearing a brown hoodie and jeans according to the sheriff.

Investigators say if you see Baker, do not approach him and call the police immediately.

If you see Baker, you are asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at (479) 754-2200.