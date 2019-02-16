Noland Sharp In Debut, Hogs Sweep Double-Header

Posted 7:00 pm, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, February 16, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – There was a definite buzz inside Baum-Walker Stadium as Connor Noland took the mound for the first time wearing an Arkansas uniform.

The true freshman did not disappoint.

Noland, a Greenwood native, threw four 2/3 innings and struck out seven while allowing three hits before being lifted after 74 pitches.

Arkansas plated a pair of runs in the second, third and sixth inning as they swept the doubleheader from Eastern Illinois, winning game two 12-3. The Razorbacks won the opener 15-7.

The only trouble he ran into came in the fifth inning as a pair of Arkansas errors and a single loaded the bases for Eastern Illinois. Cole Ramage relieved Noland and gave up a pair of runs, both unearned, on a walk and an infield single as the Razorbacks lead was cut to 4-2.

Jordan McFarland started  the scoring with a RBI single in the second then Zach Plunkett added a run scoring single later in the frame.

After EIU climbed within 4-2, the Arkansas offense went cold until the sixth when Jacob Nesbit’s two run single pushed the lead back to four.

