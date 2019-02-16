Northwest Arkansas Student Chosen For Prestigious Volunteer Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A student from Shiloh Christian High School was one of two Arkansas students selected for the most prestigious volunteer awards in the nation.

Only two students in the state receive the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, which honors students who are active in the community.

“At a very young age I found out my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's," Anna Claire Hay said.

Before she turned 10-years-old Hay found her passion for impacting others' lives. This was inspired by her grandmother.

“She inspired me more than anyone else," Hay said. "She was my role model. I looked up to her.”

This was just the beginning for Hay. Since then her passion for helping others and the community continued to grow.

"It's where my heart is," Hay said. "It's when I'm giving back to my community."

It quickly became clear to Hay she wanted to help others find their passion as well. Over the years Hay has helped 8,000 students find meaningful ways to help others.

Hay will receive an award of $1,000 along with a medallion and an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C.