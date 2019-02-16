× Ricky May Named New Charleston Coach

CHARLESTON (KFSM) – It came as a mild shock when Greg Kendrick stepped down as the Charleston football coach on Jan. 31 but the Tigers wasted little time in finding a replacement.

Just 16 days after the position came open, Charleston has named Ricky May as the Tigers new coach. The hire was approved after a special school board meeting on Saturday afternoon.

May spent the last year as the athletics director at Booneville, where he spent many years as an assistant. May was the head coach at Waldron from 2015-17 where he went 10-21. During his time with the Bulldogs, May helped the school snap a 43-game losing streak and went 10-11 over the final two years in his time with the school, including a playoff appearance in 2017.

Charleston went 6-5 in 2018 under Kendrick, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Alma. The Tigers have won five state championships since 2005 and have not had a losing season since 1985 while having success like few other schools in the state.