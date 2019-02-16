Stray Shower Sunday Morning, Clearing Skies By Afternoon

Posted 4:57 pm, February 16, 2019, by

A weak system is moving through Kansas and Missouri, which could spill a stray shower in Arkansas Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Clouds will eventually clear by the afternoon and evening.

Sunday:  Clouds slowly clearing, highs in the low/mid 40s, NW 10 MPH

As clouds clear throughout Sunday, temperatures could differ greatly from north to south. It will remain fairly cool throughout the day.

A stray, brief shower is possible overnight and early Sunday morning.  Most folks should remain dry.

Highs on Sunday will range from the 40s to low 50s.  Average high in the low-to-mid 40s.

-Matt

 

 

