Stray Shower Sunday Morning, Clearing Skies By Afternoon

A weak system is moving through Kansas and Missouri, which could spill a stray shower in Arkansas Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Clouds will eventually clear by the afternoon and evening.
Sunday: Clouds slowly clearing, highs in the low/mid 40s, NW 10 MPH
As clouds clear throughout Sunday, temperatures could differ greatly from north to south. It will remain fairly cool throughout the day.
A stray, brief shower is possible overnight and early Sunday morning. Most folks should remain dry.
Highs on Sunday will range from the 40s to low 50s. Average high in the low-to-mid 40s.
-Matt