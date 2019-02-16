WATCH: Chilly And Cloudy Weekend

The weather pattern continues to keep us cold and cloudy this weekend. Drizzle is possible overnight tonight, with freezing drizzle staying to our north and west. Tomorrow will feel slightly warmer.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s for almost everyone. But, it will still feel chilly with northeasterly winds and clouds overhead.

Expect chilly weather for the double-header today at Baum-Walker Stadium. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees with a slight wind chill.

Patchy drizzle is possible overnight. Temperatures will hold above freezing, so it shouldn't be a concern for freezing drizzle. Any winter precipitation will be in southern Missouri and NE Oklahoma.

-Sabrina