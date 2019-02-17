Blaney Collects $5 Bill On Track In Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)—Ryan Blaney was on the money in the second stage of the Daytona 500.

The Team Penske driver pulled his No. 12 Ford into the team’s pit stall with a $5 bill stuck to the grill. That could have paid for a hot dog at the Daytona concession stands.

Penske’s crew flashed the cash for a photo on Team Penske’s Twitter page. Blaney had one of the fastest cars in the 2018 season opener, leading a race-high 118 laps, winning a stage and finishing seventh. He also won the second stage in Sunday’s race.