Democrats Push To Remove Slavery, Involuntary Servitude From Arkansas Constitution

proposed constitutional amendment would remove Arkansas’ status as one of two states that still has language allowing for involuntary servitude of citizens. Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, hopes fellow lawmakers will refer for voter consideration HJR 1007, which would repeal an exception that allows for slavery and involuntary servitude for those serving sentences for crimes.

Flowers, who appeared on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, said the archaic language needs to be removed to make a statement about who we are as a state and nation. So far, she’s garnered the support of most of the Democratic caucus in her effort, but she hopes it will become a bipartisan push.

“It just seems to me that if we’re really going to be a state and a nation that is committed to justice and fairness, one that completely disassociates ourself with the enslavement of people and also one that values work, I think we have to do that,” she said.

