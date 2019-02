The sun made a comeback Sunday afternoon and it should last into Monday too. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s for President’s Day.

Northwest Arkansas: MID 40s

River Valley: UPPER 40s / LOW 50s

Clouds will increase Monday evening as a winter system arrives Tuesday. Some light wintry mix and freezing rain could be possible for an hour or so before transitioning to all rain. It should stay mainly a cold rain in the River Valley.

Rain Timeline Tuesday

