Nickelodeon Plans To Revive Classic Show ‘All That’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The hit “Saturday Night Live” for kids is returning with one of its alumni at the helm.

Keenan Thompson will be the executive producer of the “All That” revival, which the network announced Thursday (Feb. 14) on Twitter.

🚨 ALL THAT IS COMING BACK🚨

🚨 ALL THAT IS COMING BACK🚨

🚨 ALL THAT IS COMING BACK🚨https://t.co/ivPJyJpLl9 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) February 14, 2019

Thompson starred on the show for five seasons before he and his co-star Kel Mitchel got a spin-off show, “Kenan & Kel.” A movie soon followed based on the sketch “Good Burger” from the sketch show.

Thompson told Variety that returning to the show was a “no brainer.” He won’t be giving up his job at “Saturday Night Live,” either. He said he expects to be involved with aspects such as the show’s casting.

The show is reported to possibly have former cast members make guest appearances. Former cast members include Amanda Bynes and Nick Cannon.

Nickelodeon also recently announced plans to revive “Rugrats” with a TV and movie deal, as well as “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” with John Cena hosting.