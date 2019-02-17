Prairie Grove Gun Store Burglarized

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark.—According to a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a Prarie Grove gun store was burglarized earlier this week.

Around 3 a.m. Friday (Feb. 15) morning, Prarie Grove Hardware on W. Buchanan Street was broken into by three suspects.

The suspects stole multiple guns before leaving the scene. They then returned around 5 a.m. with a fourth accomplice and stole more guns.

The ATF, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Prarie Grove Police Department are jointly investigating.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by ATF, along with a $5,000 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the ATF office at (501)-324-6161 or 1-888-ATF-TIPS or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov. You can also contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479)-444-5700 or the Prarie Grove Police Department at (479)-846-3270.

