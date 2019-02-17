WATCH: Sunshine Peeking Through Today

The weather pattern continues to bring us chilly and cloudy weather for this morning. By this afternoon, clouds will break and we will see much more sunshine. We’re dry until another system moves in on Tuesday.

Afternoon high temperatures will feel a little warmer than yesterday. Northwest Arkansas will be in the low 40s, while the River Valley will approach 50 degrees.

Futurecast 11AM - Temperatures will begin to rise and clouds will break.

Futurecast 4PM - There will be much more sunshine by the afternoon with warmer temperatures.

-Sabrina