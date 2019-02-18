× Allegiant Offering Sale For Presidents’ Day

(KFSM) — Allegiant Airlines is celebrating Presidents’ Day by offering a sale on flights, hotels and rental cars.

The sale includes 25 percent off select routes, up to $275 off hotels and triple car upgrades when they are booked at allegiant.com. A $14.99 fee is charged per passenger, per segment when booked through the Allegiant call center.

The website shows a one-way ticket from Las Vegas to Highfill (XNA) for $97 per person.

The sale starts today (Feb. 18) at 12 a.m. PST (2 a.m. CST) and ends Wednesday (Feb. 20) ant 11:59 p.m PST (1:59 a.m. Feb. 21 CST).

Find more information and book at www.allegiant.com.