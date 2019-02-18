Arkansas Governor Set To Sign Teacher Pay Raise Legislation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to sign into law a bill that would raise the minimum for teacher salaries in the state by $4,000 over the next four years.

The governor’s office says the Republican governor will sign the bill at 2 p.m. Monday at the state Department of Education.

The bill received wide support, passing the House on a 91-0 vote and clearing the Senate by a 35-0 margin.

Hutchinson has called for setting aside $60 million for school districts that are paying less than the new minimum requirements to comply with the legislation.