Arkansas Senate Passes Ban On Elected Officials Lobbying

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has passed a measure that bans lawmakers and the state’s top elected officials from serving as lobbyists while in office.

The bill approved by the Senate on a 34-0 vote Monday expands state law, which already prohibits legislators from being registered lobbyists in Arkansas while in office. The measure expands that ban to lobbying outside the state and also applies to the state’s constitutional officers.

The lobbying ban will also apply to between the period the officials are elected and when they take office. The measure now heads to the House.

The proposal is among several ethics bills House and Senate leaders introduced in response to federal corruption probes that have involved former lawmakers and lobbyists.