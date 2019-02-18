Arkansas Senate Passes Plan To Replace U.S. Capitol Statues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved a plan to replace the state’s two statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones depicting singer Johnny Cash and civil rights leader Daisy Bates.

The Senate voted 33-0 Monday in favor of the proposal to replace the two statues depicting Uriah Rose and James P. Clarke.

Rose was a 19th-century attorney and Clarke was a governor and U.S. senator in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Each state is allotted two statues at the U.S. Capitol. Supporters have said the current statues depict figures few people in Arkansas recognize.

The measure now heads to the state House.