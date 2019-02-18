× Bailey ‘No Longer Employed’ As UAFS Men’s Basketball Coach

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Just more than a month after being put on administrative leave, UA-Fort Smith has announced that men’s basketball coach Justin Bailey is no longer employed by the university.

Bailey was put on leave on Jan. 9 for undisclosed reasons. He is no longer listed on the school’s website.

“Justin Bailey, head men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, is no longer employed by the university. Because this is a personnel matter, the university is unable to provide further information,” the university said in a statement.

A university spokesperson did not comment if Bailey was fired, dismissed or had resigned from his post as coach. UAFS also said no further comments would be made.

In his first season as the Lions coach, Bailey led UAFS to a 7-8 record before being taken out of the program. The Lions, who have been led by UAFS athletics director Curtis Janz over the last five weeks, are 9-16 on the season and just 3-10 in the Heartland Conference. Assistants Aaron Proctor and Duston Green are also listed on the school’s website.

UAFS will have to hire its third coach in three seasons after Josh Newman left last summer for UT-Permian Basin. Newman led the Lions for 12 seasons and won 238 games during that stretch while reaching the NCAA Division II Tournament four times.