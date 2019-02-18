Basketbrawl: Fayetteville & Springdale Players Suspended After Fight Breaks Out During Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A fight broke out amongst players during the final seconds of the Fayetteville, Springdale High School basketball game on Friday (Feb. 15) night.

The Springdale Bulldogs hosted their rivals from Fayetteville.

After a missed shot, Fayetteville's Austin Garrett threw down Springdale's Tavari Eckwood, which caused players from both benches to storm the court. Garrett was charged with a flagrant foul, which is an automatic ejection.

The game was delayed more than 10 minutes after the fight as law enforcement and school officials tried to clear the floor of fans.

Springdale won the game with a score of 50-46.

Per high school basketball rules, any player who leaves the bench during an altercation is automatically ejected and subject to suspension.

Fayetteville has announced they will be without six players for Tuesday (Feb. 19) night's game.

Springdale has not yet announced their suspensions, but Rick Schaeffer, a spokesman for SPS, says Springdale has appealed some of the one-game suspensions.

Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert said the school is still investigating and talking to the parties involved.