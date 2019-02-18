Beloved Van Buren Officer Laid To Rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The Van Buren Police Department said goodbye to a beloved officer on Monday (Feb. 18).

A funeral was held for 53-year-old Michael Stewart from Van Buren. He passed away Thursday (Feb. 14) after battling cancer.

Stewart served 21 years with the Van Buren Police Department. He started as a volunteer reserve officer in 1996. Officer Stewart went on to become a part-time officer in 2009, and then a full-time officer in 2011 before rising to the rank of Corporal in 2017. Corporal Stewart was a SWAT Team Member, a member of the Van Buren Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52.

Stewart was a member, Sunday school teacher, and a deacon at Spradling Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department released the following statement about Stewart's death: