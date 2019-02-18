HOPE Humane Society Name New Executive Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — There's a new executive director for the HOPE Humane Society in Fort Smith.

Jarrod Ricketts has been named for the new position. He's a former Greenwood animal control officer.

The HOPE Humane Society is the largest no-kill shelter in Arkansas and has been dealing with overcrowding issues.

Ricketts told 5NEWS he's excited for the opportunity to help the shelter with new ideas.

"Excited about the opportunity to get my hands dirty in HOPE. (I'm) Trying to make a big difference, a big change up here. I've seen over the years how they have struggled from month to month with the amount of dogs they have, if they will be able to provide food for the animals, I'm hoping to turn that around drastically and get HOPE on duty and on the right track to be very successful the next year or so."

The nonprofit is always in need of extra money and supplies. All donations are tax deductible.